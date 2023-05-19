THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Present Visualizer For "Path Of Fierce Resistance"

Purveyors of the legendary Gothenburg sound, The Halo Effect, have released a visualizer for the song, "Path Of Fierce Resistance", which was previously released as a Japanese exclusive on the band’s acclaimed debut album, Days Of The Lost, that was released in August 2022.

Now, the ferocious track is finally being released to the rest of the world, before the band embarks on their first US headline run in May and gets back to the studio to work on their next full-length album.

Frontman Mikael Stanne comments: "'Path Of Fierce Resistance' is a song we wrote for the Days Of The Lost album but it only surfaced on the limited Japanese edition and it has been very close to us and having it here now for all to hear feels fantastic. The new album is in the works and we are incredibly excited about it, so consider this as something to keep you guys going until we unveil what is coming next. The song is another Jesper and Niclas classic that features everything that we love doing together in this band. Lyrically it deals with unrealistic expectations and about how important it is to follow one's own path and be adamant about it no matter what. We start our tour in the US on the 20th of May and we are beyond stoked to bring this band to America for the first time. Do not miss this!"

Stream the track here, and watch the visualizer below:

The Halo Effect recently uploaded their official band documentary, which can be viewed below:

The Halo Effect's upcoming North American tour will include special guests Unearth and High Command, tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

May

20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

23 - Worcester, MA -the Palladium Upstairs

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe

27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)