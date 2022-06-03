THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Release "The Needless End" Single; Track Video Streaming

The Halo Effect - Jesper Strömblad (In Flames 1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) and Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011-) - will release their debut album, Days Of The Lost, on August 12.

Today, the band release the new single, "The Needless End". Stream the song here, and watch the track video below.

A message states: "'The Needless End' deals with the crippling inability to deal with abstract problems. Issues that just seem too huge or incomprehensible falls by the wayside in order to deal with more immediate but less important issues. We end up somewhere not because we want to but because we were unable to understand what we needed to do. There is an intensity to this song and a uplifting melody that I think suits this idea. Among all the anger and resentment it's also hopeful and has an infectious groove and drive."

The initial thought behind The Halo Effect was to go back to the roots and explore the classic Gothenburg Sound. The band delivers the goods in a brutally efficient display of heart pounding beats, melodic mayhem and furious growling at its best and the result is an exceptional sound to fans of melodeath, where the echoes of the Gothenburg Sound are evident.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"Days Of The Lost" video:

"Feel What I Believe” video:

“Shadowminds” video:

The Halo Effect recently announced their first ever tour, accompanying the Swedish death metal giants Amon Amarth and US thrashers Machine Head on 31 dates throughout Europe and the UK.

The band comments: "We could not be more excited to partner with Cobra Agency for our first tour of Europe together with metal giants Amon Amarth and Machine Head. Working together with people who are passionate about the road, the crews, the bands and the fans means a lot to us and doing this together is something we very much look forward to. See you in Sept/Oct!"

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)