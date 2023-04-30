THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Share Band Documentary Online
April 30, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Gothenburg sensation The Halo Effect, featuring five former members of In Flames, have uploaded their official band documentary, live and in colour.
"And if this wouldn't be enough great news already here's another one," says the Swedish group. "Our new single 'Path Of Fierce Resistance' will see the light of day May 19th and you can already pre-save it now on for a chance to win one out of three beautiful Skull Sun t-shirts."
In live news, The Halo Effect have announced a North American tour in May.
Says the band: "Friends! We're extremely excited to let you know that our first ever US tour will take place this May! The week leading up to the Milwaukee Metal Fest will see us bringing some massive riffage and thunder to the cities / venues shown below."
The dates will include special guests Unearth and High Command, tickets are on sale now.
Dates:
May
20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
23 - Worcester, MA -the Palladium Upstairs
24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe
27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
The Halo Effect released their debut album, Days Of The Lost, in August 2022.
Tracklisting:
"Shadowminds"
"Days Of The Lost"
"The Needless End"
"Conditional"
"In Broken Trust"
"Gateways"
"A Truth Worth Lying For"
"Feel What I Believe"
"Last Of Our Kind"
"The Most Alone"
"Days Of The Lost":
"Feel What I Believe”:
“Shadowminds”:
Lineup:
Niclas Engelin - guitar
Jesper Strömblad - guitar
Mikael Stanne - vocals
Peter Iwers - bass
Daniel Svensson - drums
(Photo - Markus Esselmark)