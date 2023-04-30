THE HALO EFFECT Feat. Former IN FLAMES Members Share Band Documentary Online

Gothenburg sensation The Halo Effect, featuring five former members of In Flames, have uploaded their official band documentary, live and in colour.

"And if this wouldn't be enough great news already here's another one," says the Swedish group. "Our new single 'Path Of Fierce Resistance' will see the light of day May 19th and you can already pre-save it now on for a chance to win one out of three beautiful Skull Sun t-shirts."

In live news, The Halo Effect have announced a North American tour in May.

Says the band: "Friends! We're extremely excited to let you know that our first ever US tour will take place this May! The week leading up to the Milwaukee Metal Fest will see us bringing some massive riffage and thunder to the cities / venues shown below."

The dates will include special guests Unearth and High Command, tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

May

20 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

23 - Worcester, MA -the Palladium Upstairs

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

26 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe

27 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

28 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

The Halo Effect released their debut album, Days Of The Lost, in August 2022.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"Days Of The Lost":

"Feel What I Believe”:

“Shadowminds”:

Lineup:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)