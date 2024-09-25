THE HALO EFFECT Featuring Former IN FLAMES Members Announce March Of The Unheard Album; Video Released For "Detonate" Single

Gothenburg's rising stars, The Halo Effect, are back with a powerful new announcement - their highly anticipated second album, March Of The Unheard, will be unleashed on January 10 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Following the massive success of their debut Days Of The Lost, March Of The Unheard delivers a triumphant continuation of the band’s signature sound. Packed with soaring melodies and electrifying energy, the new album promises to exceed fan expectations.

The first single from the album, "Detonate", is an upbeat anthem that blends melodic hooks with relentless energy. Accompanied by a thrilling music video, "Detonate" sets the stage for what promises to be yet another landmark release, delivering a strong message for the unheard: "Break the chains of this deadlock, before we detonate!"

Guitar wizard and main songwriter Niclas Engelin comments: "Damn, time flies fast when you have so much fun touring, playing festivals, and creating new magic. Are we hitting album no. 2 already? Still running high from the energy from Days Of The Lost, and it's been a blast!”

He continues: "We just can't wait for you all to hear our new magic and I think you might like what you are about to hear! 'Detonate' , our first single from our new album March Of The Unheard , is an upbeat straight in the face song with all the melodies that you just can't be without! Obey The Riff!”

Watch the video below, and stream the single here.

March Of The Unheard will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel case

- CD Digi, incl. 3 bonus tracks, 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish & parchment paper **

- 1LP Crystal Clear (Retail)

- 1LP Curacao/Ocean Blue/White Splatter (NB shop)

- 1LP Curacao (Band shop)

- 1LP Yellow (Sweden Rock) + 1 Bonus Track *

- 1LP Light Green (Nordics)

All vinyls come with 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish and parchment paper.

Pre-order the album here.

March Of The Unheard tracklisting:

"Conspire To Deceive"

"Detonate"

"Our Channel To The Darkness"

"Cruel Perception"

"What We Become"

"This Curse Of Silence"

"March Of The Unheard"

"Forever Astray"

"Between Directions"

"A Death That Becomes Us"

"The Burning Point"

"Coda"

Bonus tracks:

"Not Yet Broken" *

"Path Of Fierce Resistance" **

"The Defiant One" **

"Become Surrender" **

"Detonate" video:

Shortly after the album´s release, the band will embark on their first ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and label mates, Pain, will be special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland, Bloodred Hourglass, will join as a support.

Tour dates:

January

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

18 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

22 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK´s Steel Mill

24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Club Academy

25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

28 - Paris, France - Bataclan

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

February

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

February (The Halo Effect only)

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

12 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara Asema

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Gothenburg Studios

Get tickets here.

The Halo Effect is:

Niclas Engelin - guitar

Jesper Strömblad - guitar

Mikael Stanne - vocals

Peter Iwers - bass

Daniel Svensson - drums

(Photo - Linda Florin)