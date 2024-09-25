THE HALO EFFECT Featuring Former IN FLAMES Members Announce March Of The Unheard Album; Video Released For "Detonate" Single
September 25, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Gothenburg's rising stars, The Halo Effect, are back with a powerful new announcement - their highly anticipated second album, March Of The Unheard, will be unleashed on January 10 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Following the massive success of their debut Days Of The Lost, March Of The Unheard delivers a triumphant continuation of the band’s signature sound. Packed with soaring melodies and electrifying energy, the new album promises to exceed fan expectations.
The first single from the album, "Detonate", is an upbeat anthem that blends melodic hooks with relentless energy. Accompanied by a thrilling music video, "Detonate" sets the stage for what promises to be yet another landmark release, delivering a strong message for the unheard: "Break the chains of this deadlock, before we detonate!"
Guitar wizard and main songwriter Niclas Engelin comments: "Damn, time flies fast when you have so much fun touring, playing festivals, and creating new magic. Are we hitting album no. 2 already? Still running high from the energy from Days Of The Lost, and it's been a blast!”
He continues: "We just can't wait for you all to hear our new magic and I think you might like what you are about to hear! 'Detonate' , our first single from our new album March Of The Unheard , is an upbeat straight in the face song with all the melodies that you just can't be without! Obey The Riff!”
Watch the video below, and stream the single here.
March Of The Unheard will be available in the following formats:
- CD Jewel case
- CD Digi, incl. 3 bonus tracks, 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish & parchment paper **
- 1LP Crystal Clear (Retail)
- 1LP Curacao/Ocean Blue/White Splatter (NB shop)
- 1LP Curacao (Band shop)
- 1LP Yellow (Sweden Rock) + 1 Bonus Track *
- 1LP Light Green (Nordics)
All vinyls come with 24-page booklet, UV spot varnish and parchment paper.
Pre-order the album here.
March Of The Unheard tracklisting:
"Conspire To Deceive"
"Detonate"
"Our Channel To The Darkness"
"Cruel Perception"
"What We Become"
"This Curse Of Silence"
"March Of The Unheard"
"Forever Astray"
"Between Directions"
"A Death That Becomes Us"
"The Burning Point"
"Coda"
Bonus tracks:
"Not Yet Broken" *
"Path Of Fierce Resistance" **
"The Defiant One" **
"Become Surrender" **
"Detonate" video:
Shortly after the album´s release, the band will embark on their first ever headline tour in Europe. Industrial outfit and label mates, Pain, will be special guest on this tour and to round up this great package, melo-death shooting stars from Finland, Bloodred Hourglass, will join as a support.
Tour dates:
January
16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
18 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
21 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
22 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
23 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK´s Steel Mill
24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Club Academy
25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
28 - Paris, France - Bataclan
29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
31 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
February
1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
4 - Berlin, Germany - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien
7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage
8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
9 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
February (The Halo Effect only)
11 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
12 - Tampere, Finland - Tavara Asema
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Gothenburg Studios
Get tickets here.
The Halo Effect is:
Niclas Engelin - guitar
Jesper Strömblad - guitar
Mikael Stanne - vocals
Peter Iwers - bass
Daniel Svensson - drums
(Photo - Linda Florin)