THE HALO EFFECT Featuring Former IN FLAMES Members Debut "In Broken Trust" Music Video; Debut Album Released

The Halo Effect - Jesper Strömblad (In Flames 1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) and Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011) have released their album, Days Of The Lost.

Alongside the release of their debut, the band have also revealed a new video, that was filmed on a Gothenburg rooftop, for standout track, "In Broken Trust".

Mikael Stanne comments: "The song is about betrayal. Either to oneself or onto others. The clinical and unaffected truth might be hard to achieve but the further we stray from it the harder everything gets. This turned out to be a huge song and landing on this structure and feel took a few tries but I love how it came out and having this come out as the album drops feels incredible. Enjoy!”

The initial thought behind The Halo Effect was to go back to the roots and explore the classic Gothenburg Sound. The band delivers the goods in a brutally efficient display of heart pounding beats, melodic mayhem and furious growling at its best and the result is an exceptional sound to fans of melodeath, where the echoes of the Gothenburg Sound are evident.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"The Needless End" track video:

"Days Of The Lost" video:

"Feel What I Believe” video:

“Shadowminds” video:

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)