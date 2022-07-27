THE HALO EFFECT Featuring Former IN FLAMES Members Launch Interactive Gothenburg Death Metal Tour

The Halo Effect - Jesper Strömblad (In Flames 1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) and Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011) - have checked in with the following update:

"Welcome to our Gothenburg! Come join us on our interactive Gothenburg Death Metal tour on which we will show you the city like you never experienced it before at TheHalo EffectMap.com. We will take you to places that were important to our band`s musical journey and also influenced the birth of the Gothenburg Death Metal genre. Roam with us!

Participate in our treasure hunt for a chance to win one out of five merch bundles and a digital meet and greet with the band members! Simply DM us the codeword "Gothenburg" on Instagram and answer the questions correctly.

Hint: You can find the answers by roaming the map and watching closely!"

The Halo Effect made their live debut at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 11th. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

The Halo Effect will release their debut album, Days Of The Lost, on August 12. The band recently released the new single, "The Needless End". Stream the song here, and watch the track video below.

A message states: "'The Needless End' deals with the crippling inability to deal with abstract problems. Issues that just seem too huge or incomprehensible falls by the wayside in order to deal with more immediate but less important issues. We end up somewhere not because we want to but because we were unable to understand what we needed to do. There is an intensity to this song and a uplifting melody that I think suits this idea. Among all the anger and resentment it's also hopeful and has an infectious groove and drive."

The initial thought behind The Halo Effect was to go back to the roots and explore the classic Gothenburg Sound. The band delivers the goods in a brutally efficient display of heart pounding beats, melodic mayhem and furious growling at its best and the result is an exceptional sound to fans of melodeath, where the echoes of the Gothenburg Sound are evident.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"Days Of The Lost" video:

"Feel What I Believe” video:

“Shadowminds” video:

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)