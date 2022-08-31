THE HALO EFFECT - Pro-Shot Video Of "Shadowminds" Performance At Wacken Open Air 2022 Streaming

The Halo Effect - Jesper Strömblad (In Flames 1990-2010), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Peter Iwers (In Flames 1997-2016), Daniel Svensson (In Flames 1998-2015) and Niclas Engelin (In Flames 1997-98/2011) - performed at the Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany on August 5th. Check out pro-shot video of their set closer "Shadowminds" below.

Their setlist was as follows:

"Days of the Lost"

"The Needless End"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Conditional"

"Gateways"

"Feel What I Believe"

"In Broken Trust"

"Last of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

"Shadowminds"

The Halo Effect have entered the official charts in Sweden in the pole position, #1, with their debut album, Days Of The Lost. It's believed to be the first debut album from a metal act that has ever topped the Swedish charts in the first week of release.

The record has also achieved chart success around the rest of the world - check out all chart results below.

The band comments on this incredible success: "We are equally excited and humbled seeing that our debut album is making an impact on the charts around Europe. Nr 1 on our home country of Sweden is just mind-blowing and having the nr 6 positions in Germany, Finland and the Austria respectfully gives us the impression that the unholy forces of melodic death metal fandom is with us. Thank you everyone who has purchased, streamed and viewed our album. We couldn't be more proud and we love you all for being there with us. See you on the road soon!"

Positions:

Sweden: #1

Germany: #6

Finnland: #6 (Top 50), #2 (physical)

Austria: #6

Switzerland: #8

UK: #3 (Rock), #10 (Indie)

USA: #3 (Top New Artist), #5 (Current Hard Music)

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowminds"

"Days Of The Lost"

"The Needless End"

"Conditional"

"In Broken Trust"

"Gateways"

"A Truth Worth Lying For"

"Feel What I Believe"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"The Most Alone"

The band will soon embark on an extended European tour and already have plans to hit the studio again to work on new material when they return.