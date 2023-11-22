THE HALO EFFECT Release Video For New Single "The Defiant One"; On Tour With MESHUGGAH In March

The Halo Effect’s debut album, Days Of The Lost, hit the charts all over Europe - #1 in Sweden, #3 in UK, #6 in Germany, Austria and Finland, and #8 in Switzerland. An extensive European tour with Machine Head and Amon Amarth followed, as well as numerous festivals and headline shows.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the follow-up to their debut album, the band offer up a video for a track that has already become a staple in their live setlist for quite some time, "The Defiant One".

Mikael Stanne comments: "'The Defiant One' was recorded during the Days Of The Lost sessions and has been one of the songs we have played live last year. So in order to hold you over before we present you with what we have written and recorded for the next album here is 'The Defiant One'. The video was shot at Pustervik, Gothenburg during our sold out tour of Sweden and it captures us in our hometown among some of our closest friends. Enjoy!”

Listen to the song on all platforms here, watch the video below:

The Halo Effect will join fellow countrymen, Meshuggah, on their spring 2024 tour.

Dates:

March

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra ^

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Headbangers Parade *

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

16 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

20 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Métropole

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

24 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

28 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

^ lineup also includes Avatar

* festival, Meshuggah only

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)