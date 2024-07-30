THE HALO EFFECT To Release Sophomore Album In Early 2025 - "It's Really Cool, I'm Incredibly Proud Of It," Says MIKAEL STANNE; Video

The Halo Effect, the band featuring former members of In Flames, will release their sophomore album in early 2025. Mikael Stanne revealed the news in a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine. Watch below.

About the album, Stanne says, "It's been done for a while. Yeah, I think that's the hardest part for our labels, in order to squeeze stuff in and have room enough to promote and make sure that everybody knows about it. So, we pushed the release until early next year, but the singles are gonna start coming out after the DT (Dark Tranquillity) album is out. So that's the idea.

"But it's really cool, I'm incredibly proud of it. It sounds awesome. (Guitarist) Niclas (Engelin) and (guitarist) Jesper (Strömblad) have written some incredible songs that are very... like a different level of confidence, I think."

The Halo Effect recently announced that they will start 2025 with a Europe/UK tour with Pain and Bloodred Hourglass. Tickets are available now.

Dates:

January

16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

18 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

19 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

22 - Glasgow, UK - Slay

23 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK´s Steel Mill

24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Club Academy

25 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

28 - Paris, France - Bataclan

29 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

31 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

February

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

2 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

4 - Berlin, Germany - Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Blue Stage

8 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

(Photo - Markus Esselmark)