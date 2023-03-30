THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils New European Master AC6BR RAW

Solar Guitars - launched and run by The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund - has announced the latest addition to its European Master range, the AC6BR RAW.

Englund: "Our already sleek design becomes even sleeker. The AC is one of the most comfortable guitars I’ve played. And it’s incredibly fast."

Solar Guitars: "The new European Master Series AC6BR RAW offers the best of what can be put into an electric guitar including stainless steel frets, Richlite fingerboard, black Tusq nut, Luminlay fret markers, Solar 12th fret logo inlay, Locking tuners and Evertune bridge. The custom wound SA56BEU and SA56NEU Solar Modern humbuckers were painstakingly voiced to perfection by Ola and the Solar product team. With a more modern and aggressive take on the classic Solar Alnico V, our energy was focused to ensure these new European made pickups would be the most perfectly matched set for these new instruments. Each pickup is installed directly into the wood with brass countersinks to create a harmonious tonal marriage between body resonance and electrical output. Switchcraft toggle switch, CTS potentiometers with a Push-Pull for coil splits and PureTone output jack complete the electronics package. Each guitar ships in a custom MCAS flight-ready molded case with certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ola Englund. Blood Red Raw open pore finish."

Check out the trailer below.

