THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils Signature Model For DARKTHRONE's NOCTURNO CULTO; Trailer Available

According to Ultimate Guitar, Solar Guitars - owned by The Haunted guitarist Ola Eglund - has expanded its Artist Series with a new signature model for Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto, called GC1.6NC, promising a "powerful and defined" metal-oriented tone.

The guitar arrives with a mahogany body and flame maple veneer, plus a mahogany neck and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, with a set-thru neck/body joint design. The model sports a set of high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers, controlled via two volume knobs, a coil-splittable tone knob, and a 3-way selector switch.

Furthermore, the GC1.6NC features a TonePros locking TOM bridge, stainless steel frets, Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dot fret markers, a graphite nut, and comes in a Tobacco Burst Gloss finish.

Go to the Solar Guitars website here for more information. CHeck out the trailer below.