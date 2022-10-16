THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils Signature Model For DARKTHRONE's NOCTURNO CULTO; Trailer Available

October 16, 2022, 26 minutes ago

news solar guitars the haunted darkthrone nocturno culto riff notes

THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils Signature Model For DARKTHRONE's NOCTURNO CULTO; Trailer Available

According to Ultimate Guitar, Solar Guitars - owned by The Haunted guitarist Ola Eglund - has expanded its Artist Series with a new signature model for Darkthrone's Nocturno Culto, called GC1.6NC, promising a "powerful and defined" metal-oriented tone.

The guitar arrives with a mahogany body and flame maple veneer, plus a mahogany neck and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, with a set-thru neck/body joint design. The model sports a set of high-output Seymour Duncan SH6 Distortion humbuckers, controlled via two volume knobs, a coil-splittable tone knob, and a 3-way selector switch.

Furthermore, the GC1.6NC features a TonePros locking TOM bridge, stainless steel frets, Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side dot fret markers, a graphite nut, and comes in a Tobacco Burst Gloss finish.

Go to the Solar Guitars website here for more information. CHeck out the trailer below.



Featured Audio

JOE LYNN TURNER – “Belly Of The Beast” (Mascot)

JOE LYNN TURNER – “Belly Of The Beast” (Mascot)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

Latest Reviews