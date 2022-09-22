THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Romania's Posada Rock Festival 2022

On September 3rd, The Haunted performed at Posada Rock Festival in Muntenia, Romania. Guitarist Ola Englund has shared a Vlog from the trip, from the Friday morning departure for, Bucharest, Saturday morning preparations, soundcheck, the show, and Paradise Lost.

Englund recently shared a video to his YouTube channel featuring himself learning how to play the Children Of Bodom classic, "Are You Dead Yet?".

Englund has teamed up with Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli for an instrumental cover of the song. Check it out below.