THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI's Touring Rig

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared a new video along with the following message:

"I got to hang at the Dream Theater soundcheck in Stockholm 2023, and John Petrucci's guitar tech Maddy gave me the tour of his rig. Also, sorry for the light situation it was basically pitch black where the guitar world was placed behind the stage."

Englund recently shared a video of himself learning how to play the guitar solo from Dream Theater's "Another Day". The song is taken from the band's breakthrough album, Images And Words.