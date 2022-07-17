THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Live And Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Gefle Metal Fest 2022 Performance

On the latest edition of Sunday With Ola, The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund shares live and behind-the-scenes footage from the band's recent appearance (July 14th) at the Gefle Metal Fest in Gävle, Sweden. Englund also weighs in on the Pantera "reunion" announced last week, and guitarist Nita Strauss leaving Alice Cooper's band.

The Haunted segment begins at 12:59.

Englund recently shared a video to his YouTube channel featuring himself learning how to play the Children Of Bodom classic, "Are You Dead Yet?".

Englund has teamed up with Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli for an instrumental cover of the song. Check it out below.