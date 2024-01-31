THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares NAMM 2024 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog

NAMM 2024 took place inside the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, running from January 25-28. The Haunted guitarist and Solar Guitars founder Ola Englund has shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from the trade fair.

Englund:"Here's the Full behind the scenes vlog from Namm 2024. If you want to see the different booths and things like that check out this video I posted earlier."

Englund recently announced the launch of S By Solar, featuring guitars geared towards beginner and internediate players.

Englund: "S By Solar is an extension of the world-renowned Solar Guitar Brand providing a maximum value heavy metal instrument at a lower price than what is possible today. The same detailed craftwork and design that is at the heart of Solar Guitars is present in every S By Solar instrument to provide a quality tool to help with your musical journey. Order your guitar at sbysolar.com."

