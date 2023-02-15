THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Solar Guitars Europe Workshop Tour Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, who is also the founder and owner of Solar Guitars, has shared a new behind-the-scenes video.

Englund: "Footage from my trip to the Tom Marceu workshop in France to check on the first line of guitars from our new European Master Series. First guitar is the XF6FRFSB."

In December 2022, added six new models to its Type AB range.

The fresh AB2.6 series brings three-piece maple necks with a thin C profile and bolt-on construction, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and 25.5" scale lengths. Both body wood and fretboard material differs between models. Two are made of alder and four of mahogany, with one donning a flame maple veneer, while five models sport stained rosewood fingerboards and one features a maple fretboard.

