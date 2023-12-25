THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Shares Sunday With Ola Christmas Special - The Year Of 2023

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund - also the founder of Solar Guitars - has shared a Sunday With Ola Christmas Special. Check it out below.

Englund: "Long time, no Louise in any type of video, so she's back to jam and talk the year of 2023 with me. We discuss Pantera, Dime Guitarz, Dream Theater and John Petrucci, NAMM, Solar Guitars, and S By Solar guitars, etc. You also get to follow us to a Julbord, traditional Swedish Christmas dinner/lunch. Please Respong makes an entry, we open gifts and much much more! Thank you for this year and Merry Christmas from Ola, Louise, Pix and the whole team!"

Englund recently announced the launch of S By Solar, featuring guitars geared towards beginner and internediate players.

Englund: "S By Solar is an extension of the world-renowned Solar Guitar Brand providing a maximum value heavy metal instrument at a lower price than what is possible today. The same detailed craftwork and design that is at the heart of Solar Guitars is present in every S By Solar instrument to provide a quality tool to help with your musical journey. Order your guitar at sbysolar.com."

Go to Solar Guitars complete product information and to purchase their high end products.