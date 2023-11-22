THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Talks AI With Legendary Producer JENS BOGREN - "That Could Be The End Of Us All"; Video

The Haunted guitarist, Ola Englund, has shared the latest episode of his "Coffee With Ola" series. This time he sits down with legendary Swedish record producer, mixer and recording engineer, Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura, Arch Enemy, etc.).

Watch below as the guys discuss a number of topics, including the rise of artificial intelligence, most memorable albums, and more.