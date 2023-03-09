THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND Test Drives THOMAS McROCKLIN Plug-In Software

In his latest installment of Ola Testing Shit, The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund test drives the new McRocklin plug-in from Polychrome DSP, the company laumnched by guitar virtuoso Thoman McRocklin. Englund runs through the presets, cabinet section, and offers an overview.

British guitarist Thomas McRocklin rose to fame playing a young Steve Vai in the classic video, "The Audience Is Listening", and went on to play in Bad4Good, a band formed by Vai in 1991. In the clip below he tells the tale of why Vai gave him the Flame guitar featured in the video. McRocklin also runs through the guitar's features.

Bad4Good was formed in 1991 by Steve Vai. The band was a quartet of teenagers, the oldest of whom was 16. The group consisted of McRocklin, bassist Zack Young, drummer Brooks Wackerman, and singer Danny Cooksey. Wackerman went on to play with Bad Religion, Suicidal Tendencies, Infectious Grooves, and is the current drummer for Avenged Sevenfold.

