THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA UNGLUND Teams Up With DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI For Cover Of CHILDREN OF BODOM's "Are You Dead Yet?"

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund recently shared a video to his YouTube channel featuring himself learning how to play the Children Of Bodom classic, "Are You Dead Yet?".

Englund has teamed up with Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli for an instrumental cover of the song. Check it out below.

In the clip below, Englund takes you the whole process of learning the song, from the riffs, chorus, solo, and bringing it up to speed on the spot.

"Are You Dead Yet?" is taken from the COB album of the same name, released in 2005.