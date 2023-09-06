THE HAUNTED's OLA ENGLUND Shared Random Guitar Store Visit Video - "I'm Not Gonna Buy A Guitar..."

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, who is also the founder of Solar Guitars, has shared a new video featuring his recent random guitar store visit. Check it out below.

Check out the official Solar Guitars website here.

Englund recently shared a new vlog documenting his trip to Hamburg, Germany to see Pantera perform on their current tour for the second time. He also revealed the details of a conversation he had with Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo at the show.

Englund: "He told me I was a great guitar player, and he said something that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life. He said that my name was on the list when they started talking about this Pantera tribute thing. My name was on the list? Wow. Obviously there are so many better alternatives but just knowing that I was considered, like even if I would have been on the bottom of the list, it doesn't matter. It's unbelievable to me. Tell that to 15-year-old Ola. It doesn't make any sense."