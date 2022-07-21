THE HAXANS Announce Dates For 2022 Haunted House Party Tour

Goth-pop duo The Haxans - comprised of Ash Costello (New Years Day) and Matt Montgomery, better known by his alias Piggy D (Rob Zombie) - are bringing their living room Halloween Party to a few select cities! Tickets and VIP packages for these special shows are available now at this location. Confirmed venues are as listed:

October

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club

15 - Katy, TX - Wildcatter Saloon

17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

19 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

21 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII

22 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

23 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Stroudsburgh, PA - Sherman Theater

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe

29 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Majestic

30 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

November

2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

3 - Denver, CO - HQ

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey

26 - Anaheim, CA - Constellation

Back in February, The Haxans released a new single / video, "All The Roses".