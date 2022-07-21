THE HAXANS Announce Dates For 2022 Haunted House Party Tour

Goth-pop duo The Haxans - comprised of Ash Costello (New Years Day) and Matt Montgomery, better known by his alias Piggy D (Rob Zombie) - are bringing their living room Halloween Party to a few select cities! Tickets and VIP packages for these special shows are available now at this location. Confirmed venues are as listed:

October
14 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club
15 - Katy, TX - Wildcatter Saloon
17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
19 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
20 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
21 - Wilmington, DE - Bar XIII
22 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
23 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Stroudsburgh, PA - Sherman Theater
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe
29 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Majestic
30 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
31 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

November
2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures
3 - Denver, CO - HQ
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey
26 - Anaheim, CA - Constellation

Back in February, The Haxans released a new single / video, "All The Roses".

 



