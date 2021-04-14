THE HEAD CAT - Pro-Shot Wacken Open Air 2017 Show Streaming

The Head Cat was founded at the turn of the millenium by Lemmy of Morörhead, Slim Jim from Stray Cats and Danny B. Harvey from the Rockats to play some decent Rockabilly. With Lemmy gone, David Vincent from Morbid Angel (!) took over on bass and lead vocals. In 2017 they showed up at the 28th edition of Wacken Open Air. Check out their set below.

Setlist:

"Good Rockin'"

"Not Fade Away"

"Always In My Way"

"American Beat"

"Rumble in Brighton" (Stray Cats)

"T For Fucking Texas" (Jimmie Rodgers)

"Born To Lose, Live To Win"

"Crossroads"

"Say Mama"

"Rock This Town" (Stray Cats)

"Please Don't Touch" (Johnny Kidd And The Pirates)

"(This Train Is) Going Straight to Hell"

The Head Cat was formed after recording the Elvis Presley tribute album by Swing Cats, A Special Tribute To Elvis in July 1999 to which the future bandmates all contributed. The name of the band was created by combining the names Motörhead, The Stray Cats, and 13 Cats, which resulted in The Head Cat, similar to what Lemmy did in 1980 with Headgirl, a collaboration between Motörhead and Girlschool. In 2006, The Head Cat released their first studio album, Fool's Paradise, which was a re-release of an earlier album titled Lemmy, Slim Jim & Danny B recorded in September 1999. Their second official album, Walk The Walk...Talk The Talk was recorded in June 2010 and eleased in 2011.

Lemmy discussed The Head Cat in a 2007 interview with StayThirstyMedia.com. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

STM: The Head Cat is a reintroduction of real rock n’ roll - simple, stripped down -

Lemmy: "Having fun. Fun for the sake of it. No ulterior motive. No politics. No gender. No fucking around! (laughs)"

STM: Do you think that’s real rock n’ roll?

Lemmy: "Real rock n’ roll is to piss your parents off, basically. I mean, I realize I’m the same age as your grandpa is now but that’s what it’s for. I mean, if your parents like it, you ain’t doing it right. It’s supposed to outrage the civil dignitaries. There’s no particular idea of it, but it’s really about rebelling."

Go to this location for the complete interview.