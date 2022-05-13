THE HELLACOPTERS Announce New EP; Preorders Available

Following the release of their comeback album, Eyes Of Oblivion, which has gained them international chart success, Swedish high-energy rock'n'roll band The Hellacopters have announced the release of an EP called Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters, due out on June 24, 2022.

It will contain the four bonus tracks that have previously only been available on the 2CD Box edition of Eyes Of Oblivion, namely "Eleanor Rigby" (The Beatles Cover), "Circus" (String Driven Thing Cover), "I Am The Hunted" (GBH Cover) and "I Ain't No Miracle Worker" (The Brogues Cover). The EP will be available as a limited 10'' vinyl and as a digital album. Preorder here.

Through The Eyes Of The Hellacopters is available in the following physical formats:

-10'' Vinyl (Clear) - ltd. to 500

-10'' Vinyl (Silver) - ltd. to 500

-10'' Vinyl (Gold) - ltd. to 500