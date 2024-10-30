THE HELLACOPTERS To Release Overdriver Album In January; Cover Art Revealed

Swedish high-energy rock'n'roll pioneers, The Hellacopters, have revealed the cover and release date for their brand new studio album, Overdriver, which will see the light of day on January 31 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Less than three years after their triumphant, chart-storming comeback record, Eyes Of Oblivion, Sweden's most consistently great rock outfit is back with another banger of an album. Overdriver was recorded at Strawberry Studio & The Honk Palace and is the first Hellacopters album entirely produced by Nicke Andersson.

As you might expect from a Hellacopters album it's filled to the brim with roaring guitars and earth-shattering grooves, fist-raising energy and anthemic choruses, while keeping the variety richer than ever before.

The striking cover for Overdriver was created by German illustrator Max Löffler. More info on pre-order and tracklisting will follow very soon.

And since they're also celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2025, The Hellacopters could have a few more tricks up their sleeves to keep you boys and girls in line, so keep your eyes peeled!

About The Hellacopters:

Swedish high energy rock and roll band, The Hellacopters, released its eighth studio album, Eyes Of Oblivion, on April 1st, 2022. It marked the first full-length since the release of their temporary farewell record Head Off in 2008, which Nuclear Blast Records reissued in October 2024.

Eyes Of Oblivion was met with massive acclaim from fans and media alike. Charting #1 in Sweden, #3 in Germany, #6 in Finland, the band celebrated a triumphant return culminating in a show with the mighty Iron Maiden in Gothenburg in July 2022, and apart from their own string of shows, gigs with Ghost in Germany in June 2023.

Eager to keep the rock flowing, February 16, 2024 saw The Hellacopters release not one, but two stunning versions of their classic Grande Rock album, which was originally released in 1999. Grande Rock Revisited included a remastered original version and a remixed and partially re-recorded version showing how the album could have sounded in a parallel universe with guitarist Dregen being in the band at the time.

After making rock grande again, the group set sights on new material, debuting the phenomenal single "Stay With You" in May 2024 and releasing it as limited 7inch via Lightning Records.