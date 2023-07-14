THE HELLFREAKS Unleash Official Music Video For "Rootless Soul Riot"

Hungary’s The Hellfreaks have revealed a video for “Rootless Soul Riot”, taken from their latest studio album and Napalm Records debut, Pitch Black Sunset.

Standing unshaken and waving the flag of a new generation of modern metal, alternative and punk, the restless, driven track “Rootless Soul Riot” immediately turns the intensity up to 11. Dipped in raging punk attitude, the track boasts dashing drums and guitars to set the tone. Followed by a raging and boisterous official music video, vocalist Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti embodies the frustration of being judged and trapped by her own origin and adaptability.

Founded in 2009, the quartet emerged with a marvelous discography and millions of streams on Spotify. Performing in almost every European country and gaining more awareness via their American tour in 2015, the well-experienced band from Budapest spread the word with their fifth album that was released earlier this year.



The Hellfreaks on the music video for “Rootless Soul Riot”: “‘Rootless Soul Riot’ is the “last and first” music video to celebrate the release of our new album Pitch Black Sunset. This song was the very first video the band recorded for this album, and it's the final one to be released from the tracklist… for now. Even back in high school, we always felt a deep camaraderie for the misfits, the freaks, and geeks - anyone that was not considered cool. That was our gang. That was our people. We gravitated towards them because these individuals were the ones who stood out, unlike the "cool kids" who were too afraid to embrace uniqueness. In our eyes, the real souls with genuine hearts were the weirdos like us. That's why our band, The Hellfreaksd carry the name with purpose and see it as a badge of honor. Hand on heart, we all found solace in the community of metal, punk, or hardcore music because we rejected conformity and committed ourselves to living life on our own terms and being different personally and musically. We may not conform to any societal norms and definitely do not fit into one musical genre, but we have made it a point to be different because this is what we are.”

Pitch Black Sunset can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Sunrise"

"Old Tomorrows"

"Hit Me Where It Hurts"

"Chaos"

"Weeping Willow"

"Body Bag"

"Rootless Soul Riot"

"PBSS"

"Sunset"

"PBSS" video:

"Chaos" video:

"Hit Me Where It Hurts" video:

The Hellfreaks are:

Zsuzsa “Shakey Sue“ Radnóti - Vocals

József “Jozzy“ Takács - Guitar

Gabi Domján - Bass

Béla Budai - Drums

(Photo - Dávid Bodnár)