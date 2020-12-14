THE HOLLYWOOD STARS Release "King Of The Night Time World" (Live) Single; Audio

It would seem like every nook and cranny in rock ‘n’ roll history has been explored ad infinitum by this point. Countless books and magazine articles have been written, painstakingly excavating the lives and careers of everyone from Chuck Berry to Aerosmith, Wanda Jackson to Arcade Fire. But what if there was a band with deep roots whose story had barely been broached?

A band with direct ties to Little Richard, The Kinks, The Mamas & the Papas, The Electric Prunes, The Strawberry Alarm Clock, Alice Cooper, KISS, Iggy Pop, The Runaways, The Flamin’ Groovies, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Steppenwolf, Meat Loaf, and Blue Cheer.

Such a band does exist. They are The Hollywood Stars. And now, after more than 40 years apart, they are performing together again and making new music.

Today, The Hollywood Stars release their version of "King Of The Night Time World’:via Golden Robot Records, taken from their upcoming live album.

"The original version of the song that was later done by KISS. It is a more straight ahead, rock and roll version with all of the energy and excitement of a live performance combined with a near studio-quality sound. The lyrics bring back the vibe of the Sunset Strip in the mid-1970s and the street scene in Hollywood at that time." - The Hollywood Stars

The Hollywood Stars' current lineup:

Ruben De Fuentes - Lead guitar

Scott Phares - Lead vocals

Terry Rae - Drums, vocals

Chezz Monroe - Second guitar

John Schayer - Bass guitar, vocals