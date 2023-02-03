THE HOLLYWOOD STARS Release Still Around EP; Title Track Music Video Streaming

The Hollywood Stars have released their new EP Still Around via Golden Robot Records.

Born from the ‘70s Hollywood rock scene, The Hollywood Stars have re-established themselves with their four track EP. The previously unheard title track “Still Around” is a high energy song that captures the bands longevity and passion for rock ‘n' roll.

"The band is really psyched to be releasing our first EP on Golden Robot. The fourth single, 'Still Around' epitomizes the band and its long history. Against all odds, we are still rockin!,” says lead singer Scott Phares.

Stream/purchase Still Around EP here.