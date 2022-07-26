THE HOLLYWOOD STARS Share New Single “If It Wasn’t For The Night”

“If It Wasn’t For The Night” is the new release from Hollywood Rock Icons, The Hollywood Stars. “If It Wasn’t For The Night” is an upbeat song with a ‘70s vibe about a lover who is doing fine after a break-up. Everything looks rosy during the day, but when night comes, the mind goes back to the lost love. “If It Wasn’t For The Night” is available now on all digital platforms via Golden Robot Records.

After releasing their album Live On The Sunset Strip in late 2021,The Hollywood Stars returned in 2022 with two new singles “The Bottom” and “Will the Lights Go On Again?” and are gearing up for the release of a brand new EP.

Stream/buy “If It Wasn’t For The Night” here.