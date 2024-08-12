THE HU Announce North American Tour 2024 With Special Guests THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

The HU will bring their mesmerizing live performance to amphitheaters this fall as direct support to rock legends Iron Maiden from October 4 to November 7.

The global Mongolian rock phenomenon today (August 12) announced they will perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests, The Funeral Portrait.

Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM, local time via The HU’s website here. Dates below.

North American dates:

October

12 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

21 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

31 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

November

4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

7 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

In other HU news, look for the band to share details about the release of a new single in the coming weeks.

(Photo - GZ Miimaa)