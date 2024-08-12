THE HU Announce North American Tour 2024 With Special Guests THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT
The HU will bring their mesmerizing live performance to amphitheaters this fall as direct support to rock legends Iron Maiden from October 4 to November 7.
The global Mongolian rock phenomenon today (August 12) announced they will perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests, The Funeral Portrait.
Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM, local time via The HU’s website here. Dates below.
North American dates:
October
12 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
21 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
31 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
November
4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
7 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
In other HU news, look for the band to share details about the release of a new single in the coming weeks.
(Photo - GZ Miimaa)