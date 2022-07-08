THE HU Announce Rumble Of Thunder Album; “Black Thunder” Video Streaming

Today, July 8, breakthrough Mongolian rock act The Hu announced details of their long-awaited sophomore album Rumble Of Thunder, recorded via Better Noise Music, and released a new single called “Black Thunder” along with an official music video. The band’s 12-track second studio album is set for release September 2 and includes “This Is Mongol,” their eco-conscious single released in May that now boasts over a million streams in less than two months. “Black Thunder” incorporates Mongolian values, telling a powerful story of battle, faith, and death lyrically and visually.

The band has been teasing new music from their sophomore album on their headlining Black Thunder Tour, at Coachella, and soon at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival, in Australia and New Zealand, on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, and later in Europe and the UK. This new music was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia, after their debut album The Gereg landed at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in its first week of release. Preorder Rumble Of Thunder here.

Vocalist Gala shared, “‘Black Thunder’ is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals. Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video.” Speaking on their next studio album, he continued, “Our second album will include ‘Black Thunder,’ along with many new songs. We can’t wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

The Hu’s last official video was set in the Mojave Desert and highlighted their unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. The video for “Black Thunder” also features an epic backdrop, this time in Mongolia. Directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and producer Dashka, the video is action packed, taking the viewers through battle and a funeral procession ritual.

This summer, The Hu will hit stages across North America, as they head out on tour with Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fire From The Gods. The tour starts in Portland, Oregon on August 19, spanning over 30 dates, and closes out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tracklisting:

“This Is Mongol”

“YUT Hövende”

“Triangle”

“Teach Me”

“Upright Destined Mongol”

“Sell The World”

“Black Thunder”

“Mother Nature”

“Bii Biyelgee”

“Segee”

“Shihi Hutu”

“TATAR Warrior”

“Black Thunder” video:

August

19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth

(Photo – Khishigsuren Baasan)