THE HU Announce Rumble of Thunder European / UK Tour Dates For June / July 2023
March 3, 2023, an hour ago
Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit The Hu will bring their enveloping live show to audiences across Europe this summer as they embark on a headlining run in support of their 2022 sophomore album, Rumble Of Thunder, via Better Noise Music. The tour kicks off June 6 with their set at Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria on and includes venue and festival stops across the UK and Europe until they reach their last stop on July 22 at Malakofff Festival in Norway. Tickets are available today, March 3, at TheHuOfficial.com. See below for a complete list of tour dates.
The Hu recently sparked the attention of music audiences worldwide with their latest single “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)" featuring William DuVall of Alice In Chains, an updated version of their groundbreaking 2022 track “This Is Mongol” which was featured on the soundtrack for the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) in which members of The Hu also appeared.
Rumble Of Thunder European Tour dates are as follows:
June
7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
8 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival
10 - Southampton, UK – Southampton Guildhall
11 - Donington, UK – Download Festival
13 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool
14 - Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop 2023
17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
20 - Lille, France – L’Aeronef
21 - Norwich, UK – University of East Anglia
22 - Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
23 - Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle
27 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
28 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact
30 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2023
July
2 - Heslinki, Finland – Festival Helsinki
4 - Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 26
5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
6 - Aix-les-bains, Framce – Musilack 2023
8 - Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival 2023
10 - Marseille, France – Espace Julien
12 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
13 - Dresden, Germany – Alter Schlachtohf
15 - Wroclaw, Poland – Center Concert A2
16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters of Rock
17 - Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park
20 - Bontida, Romania – Electric Castle Festival
22 - Nordfjordeid, Norway – Malakoff Festival