THE HU Announce Rumble of Thunder European / UK Tour Dates For June / July 2023

Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit The Hu will bring their enveloping live show to audiences across Europe this summer as they embark on a headlining run in support of their 2022 sophomore album, Rumble Of Thunder, via Better Noise Music. The tour kicks off June 6 with their set at Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria on and includes venue and festival stops across the UK and Europe until they reach their last stop on July 22 at Malakofff Festival in Norway. Tickets are available today, March 3, at TheHuOfficial.com. See below for a complete list of tour dates.



The Hu recently sparked the attention of music audiences worldwide with their latest single “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)" featuring William DuVall of Alice In Chains, an updated version of their groundbreaking 2022 track “This Is Mongol” which was featured on the soundtrack for the horror-thriller The Retaliators (Better Noise Films) in which members of The Hu also appeared.



Rumble Of Thunder European Tour dates are as follows:



June

7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

8 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

10 - Southampton, UK – Southampton Guildhall

11 - Donington, UK – Download Festival

13 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool

14 - Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop 2023

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Lille, France – L’Aeronef

21 - Norwich, UK – University of East Anglia

22 - Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 - Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

27 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

28 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact

30 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2023

July

2 - Heslinki, Finland – Festival Helsinki

4 - Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 26

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Aix-les-bains, Framce – Musilack 2023

8 - Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival 2023

10 - Marseille, France – Espace Julien

12 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

13 - Dresden, Germany – Alter Schlachtohf

15 - Wroclaw, Poland – Center Concert A2

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters of Rock

17 - Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

20 - Bontida, Romania – Electric Castle Festival

22 - Nordfjordeid, Norway – Malakoff Festival