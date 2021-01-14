THE HU - Behind The Scenes On Cover Of METALLICA's "Sad But True"; Video

Better Noise Music recording artists, The Hu, debuted their ‘hunnu rock’ cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True" on December 4, shot in their native country of Mongolia, which has already accumulated over 7 million views. The track is a unique take on the beloved classic that has over 142 Million streams on Spotify alone.

The band tells the story behind the creation of their video in their new behind the scenes footage released today. Watch the band discuss each of their roles and how they represent a higher power, below:





With this cover, The Hu also launches The Best Of Better Noise Music: 15 Years Of Rock series that runs throughout the label’s 15th year in business - 2021. The compilation features exciting new versions of songs from their diverse rock catalog. The Hu will kick off this campaign, as the band embodies all the label’s hopes for the future of rock - diversity, expert musicianship, passionate performance and clever creative collaboration.

Earlier in 2020, The Hu released the deluxe version of their 2019 album The Gereg. The Gereg debuted at #1 on the World Album Charts and Top New Artist Albums, Top 5 Globally in US, Canada, UK and more (Rock Music Albums) and Top 10 Current albums in US, Canada, Australia among other territories. In addition, they released the documentary film, The Hu: Road To The Gereg on YouTube which looks back at the making of their debut album, along with behind the scenes footage from their worldwide tours, video shoots, and more.

The band are currently in the studio, recording their sophomore release.

The band is involved in the film The Retaliators, a high-octane horror-thriller, starring Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me), Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) and Joseph Gatt (Dumbo) with special guest appearances by some of rock music’s biggest names. The Hu‘s Jaya plays a small part in the movie and the band contributed their hit track ‘Wolf Totem’ featuring Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) to the soundtrack.