THE HU Cover METALLICA's "Through The Never" At Hellfest '23; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On June 17th, Mongolian rock sensation The Hu performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

"Through The Never" begins at the 38:29 mark.

The setlist was as follows:

"Huhchu Zairan"

"The Gereg"

"Shoog Shoog"

"Bii Biyelgee"

"Tatar Warrior"

"Upright Destined Mongol"

"Black Thunder"

"Through The Never" (Metallica)

"Yuve Yuve Yu"

"Wolf Totem"

"This Is Mongol"

The Hu and British rock luminaries Asking Alexandria are both currently ravaging crowds in the UK and Europe on separate tours and have announced they’ll join forces this fall on a co-headlining run across the US. The co-headlining jaunt—billed as the Psycho Thunder tour with special guests Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36—begins August 30 in San Antonio, TX and includes stops at some of the states’ biggest rock festivals including Aftershock (The HU only) and Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life (The HU and Asking Alexandria only).

The Hu are supporting their June 30 deluxe edition of their 2022 sophomore album Rumble Of Thunder via Better Noise Music. The deluxe version will include seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock’s top musicians including recently released singles “This Is Mongol (feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains),” and “Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves).” Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Edition is available now on pre-order via digital download, cd, cassette and various limited-edition vinyl variants at this location.

Dates:

August

30 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

September

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

2 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ^

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

13 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

15 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

16 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

22 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

27 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club

October

1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

6 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* Festival Date – Asking Alexandria only

^ Festival Date – The Hu & Asking Alexandria only