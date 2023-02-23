THE HU Debut First Episode Of Mini-Docuseries "Citizens Of The World"

Mongolian rock outfit, The HU, have spent the past five years dominating audiences across the globe with their self-branded genre of “hunnu rock” - a unique blend of Western modern rock/metal and Mongolian throat singing using traditional Mongolian instruments sung entirely in their native language.

Having accumulated over 329 million combined streams and 290 million video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting singles, multiple sold-out headlining global tours, festival appearances including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Download Festival and rave reviews - The HU have released a three-part mini-docuseries encapsulating their career to date.

The first episode of the docuseries, “Citizens Of The World,” is out now via Better Noise Music’s YouTube channel (watch below). In the episode, viewers get an introduction to the band’s four founding members--Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush - and to their traditional instrumentats, including the Morin Khuur, Tovshuur and Tumur Khuur, while presenting The HU’s main message of inspiring listeners to awaken the warrior spirit inside of themselves and to use that courage to spread goodness throughout the world.

The episode ends with the announcement of the band being named UNESCO’s “Artist For Peace” recipients for 2022. The final two episodes, airing March 1 and 15 respectively, will cover their journey to UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters where they received the designation in a ceremony held last December and their following concert at the renowned Casino de Paris.

The docuseries was directed and co-produced by Michael Lombardi, who also co-directed the music video for their new single, “This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)" Feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains, and was the lead actor/co-producer of the 2022 horror-thriller The Retaliators in which members of The HU appeared and whose soundtrack included music from the band’s discography

The Hu released their second album, Rumble Of Thunder in July 2022. It features their eco-conscious debut single, “This Is Mongol”; an epic two-part music video for their nine-minute track “Black Thunder”; and the lively single “Bii Biyelegee.” The Hu have announced a deluxe version of to be released in spring/summer of 2023 via Better Noise Music, with guest appearances from some of rock’s top musicians. Stay tuned for more information in the new year.

Rumble Of Thunder is available to order here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is Mongol”

“YUT Hövende”

“Triangle”

“Teach Me

“Upright Destined Mongol”

“Sell The World”

“Black Thunder”

“Mother Nature”

“Bii Biyelgee”

“Segee”

“Shihi Hutu”

“TATAR Warrior”

(Photo - Khishigsuren Baasan)