THE HU Release "Black Thunder" Single / Video Featuring SERJ TANKIAN And DL Of BAD WOLVES From Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album

Following the success of their acclaimed 2022 sophomore effort Rumble Of Thunder, groundbreaking Mongolian rock group The Hu —who use traditional Mongolian instrumentation, throat singing and perform entirely in their native language—have announced a deluxe version of the album will be released June 30 via Better Noise Music. Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album will further highlight the band’s “stadium-sized metal riffs and thunderous vocal melodies” (Revolver Magazine) with seven new tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded singles featuring guest appearances and English-translated vocals from some of rock’s top musicians including William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Serj Tankian (System of A Down), DL of Bad Wolves and international solo artist LP (Laura Pergolizzi). Pre-orders for the album across all digital platforms as well as physically on CD and vinyl are available now at this location.



The Hu have unveiled the deluxe album’s second single, the volcanic anthem "Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves)". Following the release of the eco-conscious single "This Is Mongol (feat. William Duvall of Alice In Chains)”, in February, the new track includes a refreshed look at the culturally shaped track with a new perspective and English-translated vocals. Its original “visually stunning” (Louder Sound) music video was filmed in The Hu’s home country of Mongolia, logging 3 million views to date. The video of the Serj Tankian and DL featured track directed by Michael Lombardi (The Retailiators, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach)--is also out today. View it streaming below.





The Hu band leader Gala comments: "'Black Thunder'—the latest single from our sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder—is the composition we worked on the longest, and because of that, we recorded many different variations of the song, The lyrics and the video have several different meanings on the surface as well as on a deeper level. Therefore, every version of 'Black Thunder' carries a certain unique idea. Our producer and our band members were amazed by the additions that were made by DL and Serj and their unique singing styles, which added to our beloved song. DL’s powerful vocals, topped by the Serj’s signature voice and one-of-a-kind Armenian-American style, is shedding different light to The Hu’s music. We hope our fans enjoy this featured version and feel the soul of the song through their ears.”



Tankian shares his experience working with The Hu: "I had discovered the Hu’s music from a YouTube video that a friend sent me and was instantly struck by their powerful and delightful merging of Mongolian folk and metal. A few years back I had scored a film called Furious where we also used the legendary Tuva singing and heavy guitars. So, when they reached out to collaborate, I was intrigued. I appreciate the pride with which they represent their culture through music. It led me down a historical rabbit hole of Mongolians and Armenia. Genghis Khan conquered Armenia along with the rest of Europe, but the Mongols also later teamed up with Armenia to fight the Turkish hordes. Happy I had the chance to collaborate with the Hu and learn all of this in the process."



Says DL: "Working on this version of The Hu's 'Black Thunder' was so much fun and so different from what I normally get to do. Their vision, their voices…they’re special. This is more than music, it’s a movement, it’s culture, and I’m honored that I was presented with the opportunity to be part of it."

The Hu will bring their enveloping live show to audiences across Europe this summer as they embark on a headlining run in support of their 2022 sophomore album, Rumble Of Thunder, via Better Noise Music. The tour kicks off June 6 with their set at Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria on and includes venue and festival stops across the UK and Europe until they reach their last stop on July 22 at Malakofff Festival in Norway.



Rumble Of Thunder European Tour dates are as follows:



June

7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

8 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

10 - Southampton, UK – Southampton Guildhall

11 - Donington, UK – Download Festival

13 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool

14 - Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop 2023

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Lille, France – L’Aeronef

21 - Norwich, UK – University of East Anglia

22 - Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 - Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

27 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

28 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact

30 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2023

July

2 - Helsinki, Finland – Festival Helsinki

4 - Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 26

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Aix-les-bains, Framce – Musilack 2023

8 - Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival 2023

10 - Marseille, France – Espace Julien

12 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

13 - Dresden, Germany – Alter Schlachtohf

15 - Wroclaw, Poland – Center Concert A2

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters of Rock

17 - Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

20 - Bontida, Romania – Electric Castle Festival

22 - Nordfjordeid, Norway – Malakoff Festival