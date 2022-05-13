THE HU Release New Single / Video "This Is Mongol"

Critically acclaimed Mongolian rock band The HU have released a new single, "This Is Mongol", ahead of their second official studio album set for release later this summer via Better Noise Music. With "This Is Mongol", as with all of their music, The HU connects the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. These core values are on full display in the new, epic official video for "This is Mongol", also released today. The deeply meaningful lyrics uplift the Mongol people, as the band wishes for prosperity and peace among all.

Speaking about the video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya said, “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”

Thrilled to be sharing more of their Mongolian roots, producer Dashka said, “Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”

The HU will support Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth on tour later this year. Dates are available below.

August

19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September

1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**

23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October

1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

** = no Megadeth