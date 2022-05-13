THE HU Release New Single / Video "This Is Mongol"
May 13, 2022, an hour ago
Critically acclaimed Mongolian rock band The HU have released a new single, "This Is Mongol", ahead of their second official studio album set for release later this summer via Better Noise Music. With "This Is Mongol", as with all of their music, The HU connects the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. These core values are on full display in the new, epic official video for "This is Mongol", also released today. The deeply meaningful lyrics uplift the Mongol people, as the band wishes for prosperity and peace among all.
Speaking about the video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya said, “We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process.”
Thrilled to be sharing more of their Mongolian roots, producer Dashka said, “Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days.”
The HU will support Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth on tour later this year. Dates are available below.
August
19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
September
1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**
28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October
1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
** = no Megadeth