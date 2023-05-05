THE HU Share Acoustic Version Of “Bii Biyelegee”

Globally acclaimed Mongolian rock outfit The Hu have steadily been whetting listeners’ appetites with new music videos and updated tracks from the forthcoming deluxe edition of 2022’s Rumble Of Thunder. Today (May 5), The Hu have revealed an acoustic version of their feel-good single “Bii Biyelegee” which celebrates the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee” dancing. The acoustic version is available to stream and/or download now across all digital platforms here.

Due June 30 via Better Noise Music, Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album will include the album’s original track listing along with seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock’s top musicians including recently released singles “This Is Mongol (feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains)” and “Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves).”

Rumble Of Thunder connected the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth as poignantly showcased on the eco-conscious single “Mother Nature.” The Hu will continue to champion these morals as they’ve recently announced plans to plant 12,000 Siberian Elm trees in the shape of their logo in Southeastern Mongolia to aid the area’s rapid deforestation in partnership with the environmental institution, SHAMBALE2056 Engineering Campus, LLC.

To date, The Hu have amassed over 329 million combined streams across digital platforms, 290 million video views, two Top 5 Mainstream Rock charting radio singles, sold-out worldwide headlining tours and appearances at the world’s biggest music festivals (Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza). For the Rumble Of Thunder: Deluxe Album, which is currently on preorder, the band will add four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded singles featuring guest appearances and English vocals from some of the genre’s top acts including William DuVall (Alice In Chains), Serj Tankian (System Of A Down), LP and DL (Bad Wolves). Preorder now digitally or physically on CD and vinyl at this location.

Catch The Hu on tour this summer across the UK & Europe including festival appearances at Glastonbury, Download and Hellfest followed by a jaunt to North America in the fall for Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Dates:

June

7 - Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

8 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival

10 - Southampton, UK – Southampton Guildhall

11 - Donington, UK – Download Festival

13 - Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool

14 - Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop 2023

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Lille, France – L’Aeronef

21 - Norwich, UK – University of East Anglia

22 - Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 - Newcastle, UK – NX Newcastle

27 - Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

28 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact

30 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2023

July

2 - Helsinki, Finland – Festival Helsinki

4 - Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 26

5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Aix-les-bains, Framce – Musilack 2023

8 - Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival 2023

10 - Marseille, France – Espace Julien

12 - Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

13 - Dresden, Germany – Alter Schlachtohf

15 - Wroclaw, Poland – Center Concert A2

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters of Rock

17 - Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park

20 - Bontida, Romania – Electric Castle Festival

22 - Nordfjordeid, Norway – Malakoff Festival

September

23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

October

6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival