THE HYPOTHESIS Unleashes New Album, Evolve, With Video For "Watch The World Burn With Me"

Finnish progressive metal act The Hypothesis is celebrating the October 18th release of their new album entitled Evolve, out now on Noble Demon. To fuel the flames of excitement, The Hypothesis has unveiled a music video for their latest single, "Watch The World Burn With Me", directed by Teppo Ristola and Juuso Turkki.

Speaking about the track, the band reveals: "The song tells the story of an individual who sacrifices everything for immortality, only to lose themselves and be banished by the gods, eternally damned and abandoned among the stars. In exile, they summon demons to join them in watching the world burn, finding solace in their shared destruction."

Hailing from the darkened realm of Kouvola, Finland, The Hypothesis was founded in 2009 as a melodic metal entity, driven by the desire to break free from genre constraints and evolve with each musical endeavor. With former members now playing in renowned bands such as Opeth and Stratovarius, The Hypothesis is a powerhouse quartet with a relentless drive for musical excellence.

Emerging on the scene with their debut album Origin, in 2016, followed by successful single releases in 2018, The Hypothesis signed with Noble Demon in 2024, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey. With the just-released album Evolve, fans of Gojira, Textures, and Tesseract can anticipate a captivating sonic experience that pushes the boundaries of progressive metal.

Evolve is out now on Noble Demon and available for streaming at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Wanderer”

“Here I Stand”

“Watch The World Burn With Me”

“Evolve”

“Where The Dreams Come To Die”

“From The Ashes”

“Dead Cold Silence”

“Thousand Skies”

“Stray”

“Stray” video: