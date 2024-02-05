The Impact of Streaming Services on Rock Music Consumption

In 2023, Exploding Topics indicated that the music streaming industry had grown by over 10% from 2022. They added that 78% of people, equating to approximately 600 million individuals, preferred listening to music via a streaming service. Loudwire suggested that more than 500 rock and metal songs had received over a billion streams on Spotify.

It’s safe to state that streaming and digital media have completely gained traction. The streaming sector has transformed everything about the music industry. This includes the distribution methods, the quality of the music, and the way fans access and enjoy rock music.

Changing Consumer Experiences

The extensive popularity of the internet has changed how consumers interact with products in different entertainment industries. In the movie industry, for instance, the rise of platforms like Netflix allows fans to watch their favorite shows conveniently, especially when they aren’t in a position to get to a physical theatre.



It hasn’t been different in other industries, such as iGaming. The proliferation of online casinos has made it possible for gamblers to access casino products and slots in Canada. By offering multiple game variations, these online casinos ensure that players have similar experiences as those of land-based casinos.

In the music industry, platforms like Spotify allow listeners to access rock music without owning it. Listeners can now access millions of songs without purchasing physical formats like CDs. Fans can access exclusive content unlimitedly by paying a monthly or annual subscription.

Spotify continues to allow rock artists to increase their reach. For instance, Post Malone, who once collaborated with Ozzy Osbourne, receives over 59 million monthly Spotify streams. Other artists enjoying the geographical benefits of Spotify include Machine Gun Kelly, who’s ever scored No. 1 in America and No. 3 in the UK charts.



More for Artists and Fans to Enjoy

The development of platforms like Rokk ensures rock music enthusiasts can access such music exclusively. Alex Landenburg, Kamelot’s drummer, and Mentalist guitarist Peter Moog launched the platform. Rokk, offering over 200 rock and metal subgenres, is set to compete against Spotify stiffly as it will pay artists two to three times higher.

Rokk also comes with good news for artists, as they can receive direct support from fans. Fans can send up to 10% of their monthly fee directly to their favorite bands. Rokk also uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms to uncover listening traits and characteristics that help personalize content.

This is a plus as artists will not be limited by radio stations and record labels who would majorly play music for renowned figures. Streaming also allows consumers to create their own playlists and listen to songs whenever and wherever they want.

Distribution Strategy Group reported that 30% of Spotify’s streams resulted from AI recommendations. Other services like Discover Weekly foster strong connections with users by helping the platform to recommend weekly playlists based on listening history and trends. Spotify considers popular songs in different regions to tailor recommendations.

In summary, streaming has brought many benefits to both rock and metal artists and consumers. It has also become possible to understand fans more using ML algorithms and tailor recommendations that align with their tastes.