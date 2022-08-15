THE INTERBEING Present "Eternal Eclipse"

With a high pace and aggressive attitude, Danish industrial metalcore quintet The Interbeing, are back with their huge, futuristic and eclectic universe. Gearing up for the release of their third full-length album, Icon Of The Hopeless, they now present the new dystopian and melancholic single "Eternal Eclipse" - a display of technical superiority with sinister breakdowns and pulsating industrial elements.



“'Eternal Eclipse' is the final chapter on this album and we really wanted to symbolize the eclipse in the graphics of the video, which begins and ends with an eclipse. The song is about the ultimate annihilation, but also the need to revolt the eclipse and to overcome it. 'I pray for no one' is a repeating phrase which shows a rebellion against the religious perspective on life. We love the dystopian and melancholic vibes in the chorus and it is an epic resolution to close the upcoming album Icon Of The Hopeless,”, vocalist Dara Corcoran explains.

The Interbeing established a name for themselves on the industrial metal scene back in 2011, with their award-winning debut album Edge Of The Obscure, followed by their sophomore album Among The Amorphous in 2017. After touring Europe and Japan with acts such as Twelve Foot Ninja, Parkway Drive, Meshuggah, and playing shows at festivals such as Copenhell, Hokuo Music Week, SXSW and Euroblast, the band began to focus on finishing their upcoming album. Icon Of The Hopeless unveils the great conclusion to the conceptual story of a ‘being’ that struggles with its creators in a dystopian parallel world, a story which listeners have followed since the debut album in 2011. The third full-length album has been mixed and mastered by star producer Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Dizzy Mizz Lizzy, Volbeat) and is set to be released on November 18 through Prime Collective.

The new single "Eternal Eclipse" is available now on all streaming services. Check out the artwork and tracklisting for Icon Of The Hopeless:

"Revive"

"Perplexion"

"Black Halo"

"Lies Of Descent"

"Synthetic Bloodline"

"Lifeless Decoy"

"Ruin"

"Depressor"

"Eternal Eclipse"

"Icon Of The Hopeless"

For further details, visit The Interbeing on Facebook.