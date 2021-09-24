THE INTERNATIONAL METAL ARMY Featuring Members Of CYHRA, NORTHTALE, REDEMPTION And KAMELOT Cover ED SHEERAN's "Eraser" (Video)

The International Metal Army have released their first single, a cover of “Eraser” originally recorded by Ed Sheeran. Watch the official video below.

T.I.M.A is a collective formed by experienced hard rock and heavy metal musicians from all over the globe:

Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) - vocals

Bill Hudson (NorthTale, TSO, Doro, ex-U.D.O) - guitar

Mikael Planefeldt (NorthTale, Gathering of Kings) - bass

Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Silent Skies) - keyboards

Alex Landenburg (Kamelot, Cyhra) - drums

The track was mixed by Vikram Shankar, video editing was done by Jake E.