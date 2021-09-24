THE INTERNATIONAL METAL ARMY Featuring Members Of CYHRA, NORTHTALE, REDEMPTION And KAMELOT Cover ED SHEERAN's "Eraser" (Video)
September 24, 2021, 59 minutes ago
The International Metal Army have released their first single, a cover of “Eraser” originally recorded by Ed Sheeran. Watch the official video below.
T.I.M.A is a collective formed by experienced hard rock and heavy metal musicians from all over the globe:
Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) - vocals
Bill Hudson (NorthTale, TSO, Doro, ex-U.D.O) - guitar
Mikael Planefeldt (NorthTale, Gathering of Kings) - bass
Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Silent Skies) - keyboards
Alex Landenburg (Kamelot, Cyhra) - drums
The track was mixed by Vikram Shankar, video editing was done by Jake E.