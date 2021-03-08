THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Announces First Ever Acoustic Show

"Hey Tucson, AZ," begins Nikki Stringfield, guitarist for The Iron Maidens. "Patrick Kennison (guitarist for Lita Ford) and I are playing our first ever acoustic show early 1 pm on Saturday, April 10th at House of Bards! I’ll be playing with The Iron Maidens that night in Tucson as well, so come on out and enjoy a full day of live music! Event and ticket info here."

When Nikki and Patrick found themselves sequestered at home because of the pandemic they decided to keep making music. What began as documented acoustic couch jam sessions quickly became a social media favorite among hundreds of thousands of friends and fans. From classic hits to proven originals, the duo has found themselves once again in the spotlight even off tour. No backing tracks or auto-tune, just a live, raw inspired approach that translates in any sized venue or room.

"Chop Suey" by System Of A Down:

"Divine Intervention" by Nikki Stringfield:

"Diamonds And Rust" by Judas Priest:

"Aces High" by Iron Maiden:

"Take Me" by Nikki Stringfield:

"Still Loving You" by Scorpions:

(Photo by Zach Lewis)