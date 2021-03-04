THE IRON MAIDENS Guitarist NIKKI STRINGFIELD Launches Solo Patreon Page

"Well, I decided it was finally time to make the leap and create a Patreon account," says guitarist Nikki Stringfield (The Iron Maiden)

"I realized this is the perfect way to share the recording process of my new album from beginning to end and ensure that you never miss a thing! Also, by joining my Patreon you’ll get first access to everything along with exclusive content that you won’t see anywhere else. We’ll have monthly livestreams, Q&A sessions, and for those of you that are interested, virtual one on one guitar jams as well."

"With Patreon it’s a much more personalized experience without the barriers of social media and as always, I’m so thankful for all of your support in keeping music alive! You can check out the different tiers here. I hope to see you there and get to know you better!"

Check out an introductory video from Nikki Stringfield below.

(Photo courtesy of Jack Lue Photography)