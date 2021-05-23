THE JAILBIRDS Release Video For "The Jungle"

Canadian hard rock trio The Jailbirds' sophomore EP Jungle is out now via Golden Robot Records. To celebrate, the band has dropped a new video for the title track.

Jungle is a collection of five songs, each unique in their approach to the subject of depression, anxiety and substance addiction, but cohesive in their theme. Songs like "Dull My Brain" and "Watery Grave" bring charisma and energy to the fore as they tackle substance addiction. Whereas tracks like "The Jungle" and "I Will Move On" are dark and gritty, but hopeful in their lyrics and melody.

Jungle, when listened to front to back, is a linear story. The tracks on the EP plant the listener firmly in the shoes of a person struggling for conquest of their own mind; their life has become a duality of love and hate.

Step by step (or song by song) the listener learns the story of a person battling self and substance, constantly shifting in their resolve to overcome their depressive and anxious mind.

Calling up inspiration that spans across multiple eras and sounds, The Jailbirds have created a potent blend of hard rock and modern rock that is both nostalgic and fresh throughout this record.

"We are so excited to finally share this music with the world," says The Jailbirds. "If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that you cannot control everything in life. The universe has a funny way of pulling you through certain situations, and to roll with that pull is key to not only being successful, but also being happy. Nothing is constant. Everything changes. Try to smell the roses and let life take you on its journey. This concept EP is a piece of us in many ways, we strongly urge you to listen front to back and follow the story of our character through their ups and downs. Mental health struggles have been on the rise lately, and we hope that as this EP helped us cope with our own issues, it can help you a little bit as well. Much love, everyone. Stream and share it with your friends and let's all enjoy this music together!"

