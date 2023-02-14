THE JEREMY EDGE PROJECT Release KEVIN SHIRLY-Mixed Single "Coral Castle"; Music Video Streaming

The newest single from The Jeremy Edge Project’s double album release, Saints And Souls Vol 1 & 2, is hitting all streaming platforms this month, with a new music video dropping today.

Entitled “Coral Castle”, the song was recorded in PA and NJ and was mixed by Kevin "Caveman" Shirley (known for his work with Led Zeppelin, Black Crowes, Joe Bonamassa, Iron Maiden and more) and features Edge's bluesy "Robin Trower-esque" style in a more ethereal vibe - flanked by funky rhythm section grooves and haunting mellotron strings.

Edge elaborates: "This song was inspired by artists like Sade, Maxi Priest and Seal who utilize a hint of jazz and blues to make haunting yet grooving songs you can get entranced by. It's also Hendrix-ish and 70s rock guitar driven. I used a great Jimi Hendrix/Robin Trower sounding effect pedal sent to me by Chris of ‘Pedal Pawn,’ the ‘Gypsy Vibe’ that just replicates that classic sound so well.

“I love trying to create new things with a ‘melting pot’ approach to songs. This song is the most laid back on the record and although there are several stories going in my head about where the lyrics are coming from it mostly deals with hoping people leave abusive, harmful or simply toxic and unhealthy situations. Many times, they never do.”

“The title and chorus were inspired by the old "Coral Castle" in Florida built by one man who seemed to defy the laws of physics. It's a sad but intriguing story that borders on the supernatural and I just thought it a great concept to try to reference here. Kevin Shirley was so kind enough to mix a couple of tracks for our record in between large album projects and I just love the way it came out."

Saints And Souls Volumes 1 & 2 can be ordered here.

Volume 1 tracklisting:

“No Way Home”

“Better Way”

“Ghosts Of The Living”

“Liberation Song”

“Move On”

“Bad Times”

“White Sand”

“Slow Breeze”

Volume 2 tracklisting:

“Hellride”

“Cold Day In Texas”

“Coral Castle”

“South Of The Border”

“No Way Home (Reprise)”

“Devil’s Hand Blues”

“Marie”

“The World Is Gone”

“Move On” video: