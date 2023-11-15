THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Hits #1, This Week In Music History; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

On November 16, 1968, Electric Ladyland by The Jimi Hendrix Experience hit #1 on the US album chart. Discover the lasting impact of this iconic album and its cultural resonance on This Week In Music History.

Permuted Press has announced Jimi And Me: The Experience Of A Lifetime, a remarkable memoir by a confidant of Jimi Hendrix who has never shared the details of their special collaborative relationship until now, to be published on December 5. Pre-order here.

As an aspiring writer in the late 1960s, Stathakis found himself collaborating with Jimi Hendrix on a film script, forging a unique bond that would forever change his life. Through their friendship, Stathakis became a fly on the wall, privy to Hendrix's most intimate moments and conversations. Now, for the first time ever, Stathakis shares his extraordinary experiences in "Jimi And Me," offering readers an exclusive glimpse into the private world of this iconic artist.

Jimi And Me: The Experience Of A Lifetime is a must-read for music enthusiasts, Hendrix fans, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend. Stathakis's vivid storytelling, combined with the never-before-seen photographs, offers a fresh and authentic perspective on Hendrix's life, his struggles, and his enduring legacy.