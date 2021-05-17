THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Live In Philadelphia '70; Audio Of Full Show Streaming

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, featuring Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell & Billy Cox, performed live at the Temple Stadium in Philadelphia, PA on May 16, 1970. You can now listen to the full concert, below.

Although a rough sounding recording, these performances are provided for your enjoyment and to help present further context into Jimi Hendrix's incredible performance legacy.

Setlist:

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

"Johnny B. Goode"

"Machine Gun"

"Lover Man"

"Foxey Lady"

"Red House"

"Freedom"

"Fire"

"Hear My Train A Comin'"

"Keep On Groovin'"

"Purple Haze"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"