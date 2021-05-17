THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Live In Philadelphia '70; Audio Of Full Show Streaming

May 17, 2021, 16 minutes ago

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, featuring Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell & Billy Cox, performed live at the Temple Stadium in Philadelphia, PA on May 16, 1970. You can now listen to the full concert, below.

Although a rough sounding recording, these performances are provided for your enjoyment and to help present further context into Jimi Hendrix's incredible performance legacy.

Setlist:

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
"Johnny B. Goode"
"Machine Gun"
"Lover Man"
"Foxey Lady"
"Red House"
"Freedom"
"Fire"
"Hear My Train A Comin'"
"Keep On Groovin'"
"Purple Haze"
"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"



