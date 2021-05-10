THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Live In San Antonio '70; Audio Of Full Show Streaming
May 10, 2021, an hour ago
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, featuring mi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell & Billy Cox, performed live at the Hemisfair Arena in San Antonio, Texas on May 10, 1970. You can now listen to the full concert, below.
Although a rough sounding recording, these performances are provided for your enjoyment and to help present further context into Jimi Hendrix's incredible performance legacy.
Setlist:
Introduction
"Fire"
"Foxey Lady"
"Machine Gun"
"Freedom"
"Red House"
"Message To Love"
"Hear My Train A Comin'"
"Ezy Ryder"
"Room Full Of Mirrors"
"Star Spangled Banner"
"Purple Haze"
"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"