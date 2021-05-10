THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE Live In San Antonio '70; Audio Of Full Show Streaming

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, featuring mi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell & Billy Cox, performed live at the Hemisfair Arena in San Antonio, Texas on May 10, 1970. You can now listen to the full concert, below.

Although a rough sounding recording, these performances are provided for your enjoyment and to help present further context into Jimi Hendrix's incredible performance legacy.

Setlist:

Introduction

"Fire"

"Foxey Lady"

"Machine Gun"

"Freedom"

"Red House"

"Message To Love"

"Hear My Train A Comin'"

"Ezy Ryder"

"Room Full Of Mirrors"

"Star Spangled Banner"

"Purple Haze"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"