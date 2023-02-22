THE JOE PERRY PROJECT Feat. JOE PERRY And GARY CHERONE Announce US Tour Dates

The Joe Perry Project, featuring Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, have announced a string of US tour dates in April. Perry's band in 2023 includes vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, Hurtsmile), keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Doobie Brothers) and drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and bassist David Hull.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet and greet with Joe Perry and seating in the first 10 rows, or early entry to the show. Tickets, VIP info and more at JoePerry.com/tour.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Foxwoods Casino Resort - Mashantucket, CT

16 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

20 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

21 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

26 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

For pre-sale details, consult the post below:

